BRATISLAVA, April 6 Slovakia's banking sector is
resilient to potential shocks thanks to high capital adequacy
ratios and its ability to generate net interest income so far
but a drop in margins brings questions over future profits, the
central bank said on Wednesday.
The bank said in its yearly financial stability report that
eight banks would post losses under its crisis scenarios and
some would also see their capital drop under the 8 percent
minimum in the worse of its two stress scenarios.
But all the banks would meet the minimum 8 percent capital
adequacy under an "economic downturn" stress scenario that would
involve weaker growth in emerging markets, nervosity in finacial
markets and global downturn that would lead to weaker foreign
demand, falling domestic economy and unemployment growth.
The banks would need to raise their capital by 16 million
euros or 0.3 percent to meet the 10.5 percent capital adequacy
level under this scenario.
The "long-term recession" scenario involving deeper
recession in 2017 and negative inflation would require banks to
raise their capital by 3 million euros to reach the 8 percent
capital adequacy and by 132 million euros to reach the 10.5
percent capital adequacy.
The central bank said worse performance compared to last
year's stress tests is due to a stricter methodology.
Slovak banks survived the European debt crisis with no need
for any state aid and with sufficient capital levels.
The main Slovak banks are CSOB, Postova Banka,
Slovenska Sporitelna, Tatra Banka and VUB
.
The central bank also said it saw a 12.7-percent growth in
credit for households last year, the fastest growth among EU
countries, and the country's fastest growth in credit for
businesses since the global crisis that has peaked at 9 percent
in December 2015.
Risks for the banking sector involved low interest rates
that endanger the profitability of banks, the report said.
"The fact that not even the fastest growth in credit in
Slovakia's history could compensate for the falling interest
rate margins will be amplified by an easier possibility of early
repayment of housing loans, which will accelerate the drop in
interest rate margins," the bank said.
"These conditions put into question the sustainability of
the traditional business model of Slovakia's banking sector."
