(Adds details on the plan, quotes, loan growth, bank ownership)

BRATISLAVA Nov 26 The Slovak central bank is very likely to impose a counter-cyclical capital buffer on the banking sector as the economy gains traction and lending grows, the chief of the bank's macroprudential policy department said on Thursday.

The central bank did not say when it would decide on the up to 2.5 percent capital buffer that would be applied to all banks, but will next review the situation at the end of January. Under normal circumstances, banks are given a year to comply.

The banks said the sector's capital adequacy was strong at 17.5 percent, well over the current regulatory minimum of 10.5 percent.

Slovak banks, backed by low loan-to-deposit ratios and an economy well outpacing euro zone peers, have performed well for their foreign parents and have been unscathed in the years since the global finiancial crisis.

The Slovak economy grew 3.6 percent in the third quarter and lending rose 12.8 percent year-on-year at the end of September.

"Overall growth in loans for households and businesses was relatively fast, more complex and robust," the central bank said in a financial stability report presented on Thursday.

Macroprudential policy department boss Marek Licak said this made the imposition of the anti-cyclical buffer probable.

"If the current development continues, there is a high chance that a counter cyclical buffer will be activated in Slovakia's banking sector," he said.

Others in central Europe are set to impose more buffers on banks. The Czech central bank has also signalled the need for the countercyclical buffer's need to protect against defaults in future downturns.

The biggest Slovak banks already face individual buffers to be introduced gradually from January 2016. Five systemically important banks will face a buffer rate of 1-2 percent and three of those an up to additional 1 percent reserve rate for systematic risks.

The main Slovak banks are CSOB, owned by Belgium's KBC ; Postova Banka, part of J&T financial group; Erste Group's Slovenska Sporitelna; Raiffeisen's Tatra Banka; and VUB, owned by Intesa Sanpaolo. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova and Jan Lopatka; Writing by Jason Hovet)