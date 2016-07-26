(Adds analyst comment, inflation)
BRATISLAVA, July 26 Slovakia's banks will have
to apply an extra capital buffer of 0.5 percent as of August
2017 in response to fast-growing lending, the central bank said
on Tuesday, becoming the first euro zone country to introduce
such a requirement.
Lending has far outpaced sluggish credit growth across the
rest of the euro zone and Slovakia follows non-euro zone members
the Czech Republic, Norway and Sweden in imposing an additional
countercyclical capital buffer to limit growth.
Loans to Slovakian households jumped 12.2 percent
year-on-year and lending to companies grew by 7.5 percent in
March, the most recent indicators taken into account by the
central bank. In contrast, loans across the euro zone as a whole
rose by less than 2 percent in May, according to the European
Central Bank.
A Slovak bank analyst, however, said the decision was not
necessary given that Slovakia's economy, though one of the
fastest-growing in the euro zone, is slowing and the move goes
against the ECB's drive to raise prices.
"The decision goes against the ECB's effort to raise
inflation and boost lending in the euro zone, and could lead to
a slowdown in lending, especially at banks with smaller capital
reserves," Slovenska Sporitelna's chief economist Maria
Valachyova said.
"We don't see a risk of bubbles as housing prices in
Slovakia are not growing at a rapid pace and we have had
deflation for three years," she said.
Slovakia's economic growth slowed to 3.4 percent year-on-year
in the first quarter of 2016 from 4.3 percent in the final
quarter of 2015, and the Finance Ministry expects 3.2 percent
growth this year.
Inflation stood at -0.7 percent year-on-year in June.
Slovak banks, including CSOB, Postova Banka,
Slovenska Sporitelna, Tatra Banka and VUB
, are mostly foreign owned. They already have to meet a
10.5 percent capital requirement, while the five biggest banks
face additional buffers of 2-3 percent.
The sector capital ratio average was 17.7 percent in 2015.
Slovak banks have held up well in recent years, backed by
low loan-to-deposit ratios, relatively high capital levels and
an economy that has outpaced euro zone peers.
Britain also said in March it would raise the buffer for
banks from March 2017 but scrapped the decision this month
because of the expected hit to Britain's economy from the
referendum decision to leave the European Union.
(Reporting By Tatiana Jancarikova; Editing by Jan Lopatka and
Susan Fenton)