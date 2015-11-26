BRATISLAVA Nov 26 The Slovak central bank is
very likely to impose a counter-cyclical capital buffer on the
banking sector, chief Marek Licak of the bank's macroprudential
policy department said on Thursday.
The central bank did not say when it would decide on the
capital buffer but will next review the situation at the end of
January. Under normal circumstances, banks are given a year to
comply.
The banks said the sector's capital adequacy was strong at
17.5 percent, well over the regulatory minimum.
