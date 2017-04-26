BRATISLAVA, April 26 The Slovak central bank, in a move to tame lending, said on Wednesday it would consider raising the countercyclical capital buffer for banks from the current 0.5 percent level at its July meeting.

All main indicators confirm reasons to raise the buffer, the bank said in its quarterly commentary on the macroprudential policy published on its website on Wednesday. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; editing by Mark Heinrich)