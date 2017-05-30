BRATISLAVA May 30 The Slovak central bank reiterated on Tuesday it may raise the countercyclical capital buffer on banks soon from the currently planned 0.5 percent level as several indicators call for measures to tame lending.

In its annual Financial Stability report, the central bank said the financial sector was resilient and all banks meet capital adequacy standards. (Reporting By Tatiana Jancarikova, Editing by Michael Kahn)