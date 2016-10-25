BRATISLAVA Oct 25 Slovakia's central bank
decided on Tuesday to keep an extra capital buffer for banks at
a rate of 0.5 percent as of November 2017, the bank said on
Tuesday.
The decision leaves the buffer introduced for the first time
in July this year in response to fast-growing lending, with
effect from August 2017.
Slovakia became the first euro zone country in July to
follow non-euro zone members the Czech Republic, Norway and
Sweden in imposing the additional countercyclical capital buffer
to limit lending growth.
Slovak banks, mostly foreign owned, have held up well in
recent years, backed by low loan-to-deposit ratios, relatively
high capital levels and an economy that has outpaced euro zone
peers.
