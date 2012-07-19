BRATISLAVA, July 19 Slovakia will gradually lower a levy on banks, introduced this year to create a cushion for possible banking crises, once the tax has raised 500 million euros, Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said on Thursday.

The tax will be abolished altogether after it has raised 1 billion euros, he said.

Slovakia's previous government imposed the tax on banks' corporate deposits in January, at 0.2 percent. The new centre-left government, in power since April, has said it will raise the tax to 0.4 percent from October and widen it to cover retail deposits as well.

"Once there are 500 million euros in the resolution fund the levy will be halved to 0.2 percent and when it reaches 750 million euros it will go to 0.1 until we have the estimated 1 billion euros," Kazimir told reporters after a meeting of the parliamentary Budget and Finance Committee.

Kazimir said he expected the fund to hit the 500 million limit by the end of 2014. He did not say when the goal of raising 1 billion euros would be reached.

As well as increasing the bank tax, the government has committed to keeping the previous government's goal of cutting the budget deficit below the EU's threshold of 3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2013 and has announced tax rises targeted at higher-paid individuals and businesses.

The country's biggest banks are VUB Banka, a unit of Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo, Slovenska Sporitelna, of Austria's Erste Group Bank, Tatra Banka, of Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International, and CSOB, of Belgium's KBC . ($1 = 0.8156 euros) (Reporting by Martin Santa; Editing by Susan Fenton)