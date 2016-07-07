BRATISLAVA, July 7 The Slovak Finance Ministry said on Thursday it was proposing to keep banks' contribution to the national bank resolution fund at 0.2 percent of adjusted liabilities until 2020, above current plan to cut it to 0.1 percent from 2017.

It said the contribution would be zero from 2021 if the plan is approved as a legal amendment. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova and Jan Lopatka)