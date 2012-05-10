BRATISLAVA, May 10 - Demand for Slovakia's first 10-year dollar-denominated bond launched on Thursday has been very strong, the country's debt agency said.

"Demand is very very good," Daniel Bytcanek, head of the finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) told Reuters.

The Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service IFR reported earlier the euro zone country had opened books for the inaugural dollar issue, lead-managed by Barclays, Citi and JP Morgan.

Guidance was set at 262.5-275 basis points over US Treasuries. The issue was expected to be priced later on Thursday. (Reporting by Martin Santa, writing by Jan Lopatka)