(Adds background, banker's quote, previous bond issuance)
By John Geddie and Davide Scigliuzzo
LONDON, Nov 6 (IFR) - Slovakia has appointed Erste, SG CIB
and UniCredit to work on a euro-denominated bond deal, as the
eurozone country looks to pre-fund for 2013, market sources
said.
A government source told Reuters on Monday that the eurozone
country was considering issuing a new euro-denominated bond via
syndication by the end of this year, after already raising its
EUR7.5bn of gross borrowing needs for 2012.
The new bond's likely maturity would be five years or
longer, the source said.
"The deal looks unlikely for this week now. But this is a
pre-funding exercise so any funding will be very opportunistic,"
said an origination official at a bank familiar with the
discussions.
Erste, SG CIB and UniCredit declined to comment. Slovakia's
debt agency could not be immediately reached for comment.
The sovereign, rated A2/A/A+, was last in the market in May,
when it printed a well-oversubscribed USD1.5bn 10-year issue via
Barclays, Citigroup and JP Morgan.
Slovakia last tapped the euro market in January, with a
EUR1bn 4.625% five-year bond priced at mid-swaps plus 305bp via
HSBC, SG, Tatra Bank (RBI) and UniCredit.
That bond has rallied dramatically over the course of the
year, and is now bid at 77bp over swaps for an outright yield
1.525%, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Most of the demand for the issue came from Austrian
investors, but there was also notable interest from Germany,
Slovakia and Asia.
The finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency
(ARDAL) initially said in May it could offer a new
euro-denominated bond issue via syndication this autumn, but
Finance Minister Peter Kazimir cooled this idea last month
citing the country's rising debt.
Slovakia's debt hit 51.4% of gross domestic product this
year from 43.3% in 2011, due to budget deficit and obligations
to the eurozone bailout mechanism.
(Reporting By John Geddie and Davide Scigliuzzo, additional
reporting by Martin Santa; editing by Alex Chambers and Julian
Baker)