LONDON, Nov 7 (IFR) - The Slovak Republic (A2/A/A+) is taking indications of interest on a new 12-year euro-denominated Reg S benchmark bond at mid-swaps plus 155bp area, banks managing the trade said on Wednesday.

Societe Generale, Erste Group and UniCredit are the lead managers.

The trade is likely to be executed on Wednesday, said one lead manager. (Reporting By John Geddie; Editing by Natalie Harrison)