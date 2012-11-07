Sailing-Japan test new design model for America's Cup challenge
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
LONDON, Nov 7 (IFR) - The Slovak Republic (A2/A/A+) is taking indications of interest on a new 12-year euro-denominated Reg S benchmark bond at mid-swaps plus 155bp area, banks managing the trade said on Wednesday.
Societe Generale, Erste Group and UniCredit are the lead managers.
The trade is likely to be executed on Wednesday, said one lead manager. (Reporting By John Geddie; Editing by Natalie Harrison)
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
FRANKFURT, June 3 German generic drug maker Stada will be in a position to stem takeovers of up to 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) thanks to its own acquisition by private equity, Chief Executive Matthias Wiedenfels told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.