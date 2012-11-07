Sailing-Japan test new design model for America's Cup challenge
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
LONDON, Nov 7 (IFR) - The Slovak Republic (A2/A/A+) has opened books on a new 12-year euro-denominated Reg S benchmark bond, after receiving EUR1.2bn of shadow orders, banks managing the trade said.
Lead managers Societe Generale, Erste Group and UniCredit have revised guidance to mid-swaps plus 150-153bp, after marketing the bond at mid-swaps plus 155bp area earlier on Wednesday.
The deal will price later on Wednesday, said one lead manager. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Natalie Harrison)
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
FRANKFURT, June 3 German generic drug maker Stada will be in a position to stem takeovers of up to 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) thanks to its own acquisition by private equity, Chief Executive Matthias Wiedenfels told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.