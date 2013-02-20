LONDON, Feb 20 (IFR) - The Slovak Republic, rated A2/A/A+, has set final guidance of 122bp over mid-swaps on its upcoming 10-year euro-denominated benchmark bond.

Order books on the issue will close at 11.45GMT and were north of EUR1.8bn earlier this morning.

The sovereign began taking indications of interest for the issue on Tuesday at mid-to-high 120s over mid-swaps. Guidance was revised to plus 125bp in the early morning and later tightened to 122bp-125bp.

The Reg S-only transaction, which carries collective action clause language, will launch and price today.

Deutsche Bank, ING, Societe Generale and local bank Slovenska Sportilena, a unit of Erste Group, are joint lead managers on the deal. (Reporting By Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Philip Wright)