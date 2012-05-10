* Slovaks sell $1.5 bln worth of inaugural USD bonds

* Debt agency happy with results, demand hits $3.0 bln

* No further non-euro bond issues on cards this year

By Martin Santa

BRATISLAVA, May 10 Slovakia placed the country's first dollar bond issue on Thursday and continued to front-load its borrowing to escape a possible worsening of already wobbly investor sentiment.

The euro zone country sold $1.5 billion worth of 10-year benchmark bonds priced at the tight end guidance of 262.5-275 basis points over corresponding U.S. Treasuries. Demand reached $3.0 billion.

"We are happy how it went, especially when you take into account that the market situation slightly worsened over the past few days," Daniel Bytcanek, head of the country's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL), told Reuters.

Global markets have struggled since Monday with risk appetite undermined by worries about the health of Spanish banks and deepening political chaos in Greece, stoking fears over possible wider repercussions in the currency bloc.

Slovakia's heavily export-reliant economy will escape a recession this year, but that will provide only limited relief from planned austerity and tax hikes were seen as inevitable to rein in fiscal deficit.

Prime Minister Robert Fico's leftist government, in power since April 4, has said it will cut the deficit to below the EU threshold of 3 percent of gross domestic product in 2013.

ARDAL has started a strategy to diversify Slovakia's bond portfolio in 2012 by selling Swiss franc and the Czech crown-denominated bonds earlier this year.

No new foreign currency issues were in the pipeline for later this year, Bytcanek said.

"Further non-euro issues are very unlikely this year," he said. "We could offer new euro benchmark bond issue later in the autumn, subject to market conditions, but we are in no rush and can easily make it into the next year without it."

Slovaks sold 6.742 billion euros ($8.74 billion) worth of euro-, dollar-, Swiss franc- and Czech crown- denominated bonds and treasury bills this year, reaching around 88.0 percent of the year's 7.5 billion euro gross borrowing plan, including Thursday's sale.

A successful consolidation of public finances is crucial to avoid any fiscal slippage threatening further sovereign downgrades.

Slovakia was among the bloc's member countries downgraded because of the debt crisis, with Standard and Poor's cutting it by one-notch to 'A' in January, followed by a one-notch Moody's downgrade to 'A2' in February.

The premium to hold Slovak benchmark 8-year debt rather than benchmark German Bunds was around 244.7 basis points on Thursday, well below a peak of 405.1 basis points in December.

Slovaks, who mandated Barclays, Citigroup and JP Morgan as joint leads for the dollar bond, will auction 2016 floating-rate coupon state bonds and 2017 fix-rate coupon state bonds in two domestic sales on May 14. FOR DETAILS on the dollar bond pls see .....

($1 = 0.7716 euros) (Reporting by Martin Santa; Editing by Michael Roddy)