* Slovaks eye new 5-yr or longer bonds via syndication
* Borrowing costs at record lows despite euro crisis
* Debt front-loading limited by rising debts
(Adds details, background)
BRATISLAVA, Nov 5 Slovakia is considering
issuing a new euro-denominated bond via syndication by the end
of this year, a government source told Reuters on Monday, taking
advantage of recent record low
borrowing costs.
The country has already raised its 7.5 billion euros of
gross borrowing needs for 2012. The new bond's likely maturity
would be five years or longer, the source said, adding: "There's
no exact timing for this."
The source did not comment on further details, such as the
coupon.
The finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency
(ARDAL) said in May it could offer a new euro-denominated bond
issue via syndication this autumn, but Finance Minister Peter
Kazimir cooled this idea in October..
Kazimir said that rising debt, seen at 51.4 percent of the
gross domestic product this year from 43.3 percent in 2011,
could force it to drop tentative plans to tap international
markets once more this year due to its debt brake law.
The country's debt is rising due to budget deficit and
obligations to the euro zone bailout mechanism.
But the premium to hold Slovak benchmark 8-year debt rather
than benchmark German Bunds was around
160.0 basis points on Monday, well below a peak of 405.1 basis
points seen in December.
Slovaks have started to diversify its debt portfolio and
sold government bonds in the Czech crowns, the Swiss franc and
the U.S. dollars earlier this year.
In October, the neighbouring Czech republic raised 750
million euros ($963 million) in a reopening of a 10-year
Eurobond, and Poland followed suit later to sell 1.75 billion
euros in bonds, both taking advantage of low borrowing costs.
($1 = 0.7785 euros)
(Reporting by Martin Santa; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)