LONDON, May 23 (IFR) - The Slovak Republic has closed books on its upcoming sale of a 5.5-year euro-denominated international bond, through which it is set to raise EUR1bn, according to market sources.

The sovereign, rated A2/A/A+, has set the final spread on the issue at 65bp over mid-swaps, at the tight end of official guidance of 67bp area (plus or minus 2bp). It began marketing the bond at low 70s.

Orders for the sale were just shy of EUR3bn and showed a good participation of international accounts, according to the sources.

CSOB (KBC Group), Tatra Banka (Raiffeisen Group) and Vseobecna Uverova Banka (Intesa Sanpaolo) are the lead managers on the Reg S-only issue, which is expected to launch and price on Thursday. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Alex Chambers)