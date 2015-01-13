PRAGUE Jan 13 Slovakia opened the books on a
new 12-year bond on Tuesday, seeking to tap international
markets as yields fall on chances the ECB will soon begin buying
euro zone sovereign debt.
The central European country, rated 'A' by Standard &
Poor's, is jumping into markets early in 2015 after being absent
for much of 2014, when it was trying to keep its debt load below
legal limits that would force budget cuts.
Slovakia is joining a raft of other euro zone governments
issuing new debt as bond yields across the region sink on
expectations the European Central Bank will loosen policy soon.
Final price guidance for the Slovak 12-year syndicated bond
was 57 basis points above mid-swaps, tightened from the initial
guidance in the area of 60 bps, Thomson Reuters news and market
analysis service IFR reported. Demand was more than 5 billion
euros just before books were set to close, IFR said.
Slovakia last tapped euro markets a year ago, when it sold a
15-year, 1.5 billion-euro bond at 105 bps over mid-swaps.
It has mandated banks KBC, Societe Generale and Erste Group
for the new issue.
The country, which has cut its budget deficit below an
EU-prescribed limit of 3 percent of gross domestic product,
needs to raise about 5.1 billion euros in bond issues this year,
a touch higher than in 2014.
Debt agency Ardal plans to offer up to 2.5 billion euros in
syndicated sales. Besides 12-year paper, Slovakia will also look
at a new bond with a 5-7 year maturity. It will also offer up to
3 billion worth of bonds in domestic auctions.
Slovakia's debt is below 55 percent of GDP, well below euro
zone averages. Its economy is expected to grow 2.6 percent in
2015, up from 2.4 percent forecast for this year. The country
has benefited from recovering growth, falling deficits and
demand for yield in Europe's low-interest-rate environment.
The yield on a 10-year Slovak benchmark bond has
dropped by half since the middle of 2014 to 1.134 percent, 67
bps over a similar German bund.
(Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Larry King)