PRAGUE Jan 13 Slovakia offered a new 12-year,
1.5 billion euro bond on Tuesday, drawing strong demand as it
sought to tap international markets while yields fall on chances
the ECB will soon begin buying euro zone sovereign debt.
The country, rated 'A' by Standard & Poor's, jumped into
markets early in 2015 after being absent for much of 2014, when
it was trying to keep its debt load below legal limits that
would force budget cuts.
Euro zone member Slovakia was the first out of central
Europe to go to foreign markets this year. It joined a raft of
other governments from the region in issuing new debt as yields
across the region sank on expectations the European Central Bank
would loosen policy soon - possibly as early as next week's
meeting.
The country offered the bond at 56 basis points above
mid-swaps, tightened from the initial guidance in the area of 60
bps, Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service IFR
reported. The book size was over 5.5 billion euros, IFR said.
"They went as soon as they could and used a very good
environment before the ECB. The timing is pretty good. There is
no competing supply," a source from one of the lead managers of
the issue said.
Slovakia last tapped euro markets a year ago, when it sold a
15-year, 1.5 billion-euro bond at 105 bps over mid-swaps.
KBC, Societe Generale and Erste Group led the new issue.
The country has cut its budget deficit below the EU limit of
3 percent of gross domestic product. Its funding requirements
are about 5.1 billion euros in bond issues, a touch higher than
in 2014.
Debt agency Ardal plans to offer up to 2.5 billion euros in
syndicated sales this year. Besides 12-year paper, Slovakia will
also look at a new bond with a 5-7 year maturity, Ardal has
said. It will also offer up to 3 billion worth of bonds in
auctions.
Slovakia's debt is below 55 percent of GDP, well under euro
zone averages. Its economy is expected to grow 2.6 percent in
2015, up from a forecast 2.4 percent in 2014. The country has
benefited from recovering growth, falling deficits and demand
for yield in Europe's low-interest-rate environment.
The yield on a 10-year Slovak benchmark bond
dropped 5 basis points on Tuesday. It has fallen by more than
half since the middle of 2014 to 1.084 percent, 61 bps over a
similar-dated German bund.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Larry King)