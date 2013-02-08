(Updates)

BRATISLAVA Feb 8 Slowing growth forced the Slovak finance ministry on Friday to cut its budget revenue outlook for the second time in just four months, making it harder for the government to deliver on austerity goals.

The euro zone country will expand by 1.2 percent this year, a slower rate than the previously expected 2.1 percent, Due to falling foreign demand

The government has pledged to cut the deficit below the European Union's limit of 3 percent of national output this year from a planned 4.6 percent gap in 2012 and down from a revised 2011 deficit of 5.2 percent.

On Friday, the ministry cut its budget revenue forecast for 2013 by 361 million euros ($483.36 million), by 707 million euro in 2014 and by 1.053 billion euros in 2015.

"I'm convinced we will turn this corner. This is of course a complication," Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said. "The ambition is to meet the goal and bring the deficit below 3 percent. We have a commitment and we have to do it."

Kazimir said the new 2013 budget revenue shortfall should be offset by some 250 million euros re-channeled from the private pension system, adding the additional amount would come from targeted spending cuts and expected higher state firms dividends.

The government has already raised income tax for companies and wealthy Slovaks, broadened a special bank levy on all deposit and imposed special sector levies to secure funds needed for the outlined fiscal consolidation.

Analysts warned the government had now only very limited or no room for additional tax hikes and need to focus on the budget spending side inside instead.

($1 = 0.7469 euros) (Reporting by Martin Santa; Editing by Jason Hovet)