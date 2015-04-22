PRAGUE, April 22 A dispute between Slovakia's government and Enel over the Italian company's sale of its 66 percent stake in a Slovak utility is making it less likely Czech electricity group CEZ will bid by a May deadline, a CEZ board member said on Wednesday.

Enel is due to receive bids for Slovenske Elektrarne by May 9 and sources close to the matter have said it could attract four suitors, including CEZ, which has already expressed its interest.

But Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Friday that the state, which owns 34 percent of Enel's Slovenske Elektrarne, would "actively obstruct" the planned sale.

Slovakia is opposed to the sale until a project to build new units at Slovenske Elektrarne's Mochovce nuclear power plant is completed. This marks the latest twist in a long-running dispute over the 4.6 billion euro plant, which has been beset by cost-overruns and delays.

CEZ board member Pavel Cyrani told Reuters in an interview that CEZ, central Europe's biggest utility, had not yet made a final decision on a bid.

But when asked if Fico's latest comments made a bid by the May 9 deadline less likely, he said: "It makes (a bid) much less likely."

"We always said that we want any transaction to be both accepted and also beneficial for both shareholders, including the Slovak government," Cyrani, the company's chief strategy officer, said.

"We understand the priority of the Slovak government is put on finishing Mochovce and not losing management focus by doing a transaction at the same time," Cyrani said. "This is how we understand the Slovak government position and we fully respect it."

Cyrani said CEZ needed to understand in more detail what the two shareholders really thought about the sale. "So we need to still talk to them."

Enel's plan to offload its Slovak assets is part of efforts to reduce debts and fund growth.

In his comments on Friday, Fico said Enel had responsibility for the completion of the Mochovce units. His government is also considering buying Enel's stake or a part of it to gain a majority.

As well as CEZ, fellow Czech company EPH, Finnish utility Fortum and a Hungarian group comprising MOL's Slovak unit Slovnaft and Hungary's state-owned MVM Group have all expressed interest in Slovenske Elektrarne, sources close to the matter have told Reuters. ($1 = 0.9329 euros) (Editing by Jane Merriman)