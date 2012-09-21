BRATISLAVA, Sept 21 Slovak officials rejected
the overwhelming results of a popular Internet campaign to name
a new pedestrian and cycling bridge near the capital after U.S.
action film star Chuck Norris.
Despite 12,599 votes for the Norris name in a two-month
online poll, Bratislava regional assembly decided to call the
bridge spanning the Morava river and Slovakia's border with
Austria the "Freedom Cycling-Bridge" in memory of people killed
attempting to escape communist eastern Europe.
The assembly's choice earned only 457 votes in the online
poll, where it was easily outshone by other proposed names,
including "Maria Theresa" after an Austro-Hungarian empress and
"the Devinska cycling bridge" in honour of a nearby village.
"We have unanimously voted for the Freedom Cycling-Bridge,"
Bratislava region chairman Pavol Freso told reporters.
"It truly is a place where people were running for freedom
through barbed wire, it is a place where many have died, so this
is a dignified way how to honour these people."
Slovakia, once part of the former Czechoslovakia, has a 107
km border with Austria and many people died trying to flee the
communist regime before its collapse in 1989.
Norris, a martial arts expert-turned film star, is known for
playing tough guy characters in such classic movies as "Lone
Wolf McQuade", "Missing in Action" and "The Delta Force".
The actor's work has become a popular source of kitschy fun
among Slovaks and a mainstay for local jokes about macho
strength and invincibility.
(Reporting by Martin Santa, editing by Paul Casciato)