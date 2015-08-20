(Adds eyewitness, number of injured, changes dateline)
CERVENY KAMEN, Slovakia Aug 20 Two turbo-prop
planes carrying civilian parachutists rehearsing for an air show
collided in mid-air in Slovakia on Thursday, killing seven
people, authorities said.
The dead were the four pilots and three of the parachutists,
Interior Minister Robert Kalinak told reporters.
"Soon after takeoff, after the first manoeuvre, the two
planes collided due to causes that are not yet known," he said.
"All the people tried to save themselves, having parachutes on,
and ... 31 managed to jump out without major injuries."
Of the 31 survivors, five suffered light injuries, a health
ministry spokesman said.
Juraj Gyenes of Slovakia's Air and Naval Investigation
Service told TA3 news channel the accident might have been
caused by a possible overloading of one of the Czech-made L-410
planes that caused a sudden loss of altitude.
A Reuters photographer saw one of the planes in flames after
it crashed into a forested hill near the village of Cerveny
Kamen, 150 km (94 miles) north of the capital Bratislava.
The air show was cancelled, local media in the central
European country said.
(Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova and Rado Stoklasa; Editing by
Mark Heinrich)