BRATISLAVA Aug 14 Slovak economic growth in the
second quarter exceeded expectations, the central bank said on
Tuesday, adding net exports remained the key driver as domestic
demand suffered from weak labour market.
The euro zone's second poorest economy expanded by a much
faster-than-expected 0.7 percent on the quarter in seasonally
adjusted terms in April to June, the statistics office
preliminary data showed earlier on Tuesday.
The National Bank of Slovakia (NBS), which forecasts a 2.5
percent growth this year, said deteriorating growth prospects
across the EU were not visible at home so far.
"Slowing of the economic sentiment at home and in other
European Union countries was not visible in Slovakia's economic
development in the second quarter. This could, however, affect
the domestic economic development in the coming period," the
bank said in a statement.
The NBS said it saw no positive contribution from the
government spending to the growth in the second quarter, nor did
it expected a significant contribution from fixed investments.
