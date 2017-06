BRATISLAVA Feb 15 Slovakia's heavily export-driven economy expanded by a faster-than-expected 3.4 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter, accelearating from 3.0 percent, a Statistics Office flash estimate showed on Wednesday.

The euro zone country grew by 0.9 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis when compared with the previous quarter, after a 0.8 percent rise in the third quarter, the data showed.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected an expansion of 0.1 percent quarter-on-quarter and 2.1 percent on an annual basis.

The office will publish final GDP growth data on March 6. (Reporting by Martin Santa)