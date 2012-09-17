BRATISLAVA, Sept 17 Slovakia's economy will expand slower than previously expected next year due to the impact of weakening foreign demand for its exports abroad and austerity measures at home, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry cut its forecast for the heavily export-reliant economy's growth to 2.1 percent in 2013, from a previous estimate of 2.6 percent. It kept this year's growth outlook at 2.5 percent.

Growth should rise to 3.5 percent in 2014, versus a previous forecast of 3.9 percent, and reach 3.6 percent in 2015, the ministry said. The central bank will publish its updated quarterly forecasts on Tuesday. (Reporting by Martin Santa; Editing by Michael Winfrey)