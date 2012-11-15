BRATISLAVA Nov 15 Slovakia's economy expanded by a faster-than-expected 0.6 percent in the third quarter from the second, matching the quarterly rise of the previous three months, the statistics office said on Thursday.

The preliminary estimate showed the euro zone state's export-reliant economy, which has a dominant car manufacturing industry, rose by 2.2 percent on the year, versus 2.6 percent in the previous three months.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected an expansion of 0.3 percent quarter-on-quarter and 2.0 percent on an annual basis.

The office will publish final GDP growth data on Dec 6.

