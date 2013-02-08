* Slovak industrial Output weakest since Oct. 2009
* Decline in car production, first in 3 years, key reason
* Q4 growth seen taking bigger hit, rebound to follow
By Martin Santa
BRATISLAVA, Feb 8 Slowing car production in
Slovakia prompted a fall in industrial production for the first
time in three years in December, painting a bleak picture of the
euro zone country's performance in the last quarter of 2012.
The euro zone crisis has dented appetite for new cars and
any weakening of foreign demand hurts Slovak heavily
export-reliant economy badly. Domestic demand remains frozen due
to jobless rate at 8-year highs and weak investment activity.
December output fell by 4.4 percent on the year, its first
drop since October 2009, following a 5.2 percent rise in
November. It suffering from 10.0 decline in automotive
production, key engine of the country's growth, data showed on
Friday.
For the year as a whole, however, industrial production rose
a 10.3 percent, after 7.2 percent reported in 2011.
The economy is expected to its expansion this year to
1.2-1.3 percent in 2013 from 2.3-2.4 percent in 2012.
"Industrial production ... shows a visible decline across
all sectors and there was a significant drop in the growth's
driver - the car production," said Lubomir Korsnak, analyst at
UniCredit Bank in Bratislava.
"Downside risks to the Q4 growth have significantly
intensified," Korsnak said. "External environment is the key
reason behind (December) domestic data."
The country's statistics office will publish the flash
estimate for economic growth for the October to December period
on Feb. 14.
The central European country's car sector is centred on
assembly plants run by Germany's Volkswagen,
France's PSA Peugeot Citroen and South Korean Kia
Motors Corp..
A separate data release showed December foreign trade showed
a wider-than-expected surplus of 130.9 million euros, attributed
by analysts mainly to slowing imports, narrowing from a revised
315.7 million euro surplus in November.
For the full year of 2012 data showed a 3.637 billion euro
surplus, the country's highest since at least 2004, according to
the statistics office available historical database.
