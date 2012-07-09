BRATISLAVA, July 9 The Slovak trade balance
showed a much wider-than-expected 560.1 million euro ($689.31
million) surplus in May after a revised 444.6 million euro
surplus in April, the country's statistics office said on
Monday.
The euro zone country is strongly driven by exports, led by
the car industry centered around assembly plants of Germany's
Volkswagen, France's PSA Peugeot Citroen
and South Korean Kia Motors Corp..
The surplus more than tripled to 2.442 billion euros last
year.
FOREIGN TRADE MAY 12 APRIL 12 MAY 11 JAN-DEC 11
(mln euro)
Imports 4,715.6 4,578.9 4,818.2 53,966.1
Exports 5,275.7 5,023.4 4,921.2 56,407.9
Balance +560.1 +444.6 +103.0 +2,441.9
DYNAMICS OF TRADE
(pct y/y change)
nominal imports -2.1 +2.8 +25.9 +13.6
nominal exports +7.2 +11.6 +24.2 +16.9
NOTE: The market had expected a 367.2 million euro surplus in
May, according to a Reuters poll .
The April balance was revised from a previously reported
454.9 million euro surplus.
($1 = 0.8126 euros)
(Reporting by Martin Santa)