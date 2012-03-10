* Exit polls show Smer just short of outright majority
* Pro-Europe leftist vows tax hikes for rich and for banks
* Rival SDKU slumps but avoids expulsion from parliament
By Martin Santa and Jan Lopatka
BRATISLAVA, March 10 Former prime minister
Robert Fico said he would try to form a government and fulfil
his pledge to protect the working class on Saturday after exit
polls showed his leftist Smer party had won Slovakia's general
election.
Two exit polls released after balloting stations closed
showed Smer won 37.3-39.6 percent of the vote, just short of a
majority in the 150-seat parliament.
A government led by the pro-European, 47-year-old lawyer
would please Slovakia's euro zone partners, who were upset by
the outgoing coalition's refusal to contribute to the first
bailout of Greece and the delaying of a plan to strengthen a
euro zone rescue fund last year.
The exit polls indicated Fico would take just up to half of
parliament's seats and would need a partner to form a majority
cabinet, possibly the conservative Christian Democrats (KDH),
who the exit polls showed came in second with 9.9-10.8 percent.
"I predict that Smer will have won the vote ... and will
receive the mandate from the president to form a government,"
Fico said after the exit polls were released.
"We'll wait for the actual results, but I expect that
establishing a new government will take some time."
Fico's strong showing will, with overwhelming probability,
knock his reformist rival Mikulas Dzurinda's centre-right SDKU
out of power after an SDKU-led coalition fell apart in October.
Damaged by allegations of graft, Dzurinda's party won
7.5-8.1 percent, according to the exit polls, just over half of
what it won in the last election in 2010. But it avoided the
threat of being knocked out of parliament altogether.
The lack of an outright majority for Fico would leave a
theoretical chance that the other 5-6 parties that have crossed
the threshold to enter parliament could form an anti-Fico
coalition, but that is highly unlikely given the animosities
among them.
Actual voting results were expected to be released
overnight.
TAXING THE BANKS
The unrivalled leader of his centre-left party, Fico says he
plans to use tax hikes to maintain welfare and cut the budget
deficit, and continue the outgoing cabinet's effort to protect
the country's sovereign credit ratings.
The country of 5.4 million people, which has maintained more
investor confidence than other periphery euro zone states, has
budget deficit targets of 4.6 percent of gross domestic product
this year and 3 percent in 2013.
Fico, who served one term as the central European country's
prime minister in 2006-2010, has pledged to dump Dzurinda's
flagship reform - a 19 percent flat income tax - and reel in
more from the rich, banks and other firms.
His plans involve almost doubling a special tax on bank
deposits to 0.7 percent, raising corporate tax to 22 percent,
from 19 percent now, and raising income tax for people earning
over 33,000 euros per year.
"We are against privatisations, we are for better legal
protection for employees, we are for large public investments.
This is our programme and we will strive to achieve it," Fico
told reporters after the vote.
He has criticised labour reforms by the previous government
that have made it easier to hire and fire workers, striking a
chord among voters afraid of job insecurity in the euro zone's
second-poorest country, where 13.7 percent are out of a job.
The minimum Slovak monthly salary is just 327 euros ($430),
half of the minimum pay in crisis-hit Greece.
The election comes two years early, after an SDKU-led
coalition government collapsed in acrimony last October when one
of its junior members, the free-market SaS party, refused to
back the expansion of the euro zone's EFSF bailout fund.
"GORILLA" SCANDAL
At the heart of the SDKU's likely electoral rout lies the
leaking of a secret service file in December appearing to detail
bugged conversations between politicians and businessmen in
which they allegedly discuss kickbacks in return for the sale of
public companies in the mid-2000s.
Details of the file, codenamed "Gorilla", have drawn tens of
thousands of outraged Slovaks onto the streets in the past month
in a rare display of public anger.
Dzurinda and other SDKU officials have strenuously
denied corruption.
The "Gorilla" scandal has marred an otherwise successful
track record for Dzurinda, a former prime minister who led
Slovakia into NATO and the European Union and paved the way for
euro adoption in 2009.