* Exit polls show Smer just short of outright majority

* Pro-Europe leftist vows tax hikes for rich and for banks

* Rival SDKU slumps but avoids expulsion from parliament

By Martin Santa and Jan Lopatka

BRATISLAVA, March 10 Former prime minister Robert Fico said he would try to form a government and fulfil his pledge to protect the working class on Saturday after exit polls showed his leftist Smer party had won Slovakia's general election.

Two exit polls released after balloting stations closed showed Smer won 37.3-39.6 percent of the vote, just short of a majority in the 150-seat parliament.

A government led by the pro-European, 47-year-old lawyer would please Slovakia's euro zone partners, who were upset by the outgoing coalition's refusal to contribute to the first bailout of Greece and the delaying of a plan to strengthen a euro zone rescue fund last year.

The exit polls indicated Fico would take just up to half of parliament's seats and would need a partner to form a majority cabinet, possibly the conservative Christian Democrats (KDH), who the exit polls showed came in second with 9.9-10.8 percent.

"I predict that Smer will have won the vote ... and will receive the mandate from the president to form a government," Fico said after the exit polls were released.

"We'll wait for the actual results, but I expect that establishing a new government will take some time."

Fico's strong showing will, with overwhelming probability, knock his reformist rival Mikulas Dzurinda's centre-right SDKU out of power after an SDKU-led coalition fell apart in October.

Damaged by allegations of graft, Dzurinda's party won 7.5-8.1 percent, according to the exit polls, just over half of what it won in the last election in 2010. But it avoided the threat of being knocked out of parliament altogether.

The lack of an outright majority for Fico would leave a theoretical chance that the other 5-6 parties that have crossed the threshold to enter parliament could form an anti-Fico coalition, but that is highly unlikely given the animosities among them.

Actual voting results were expected to be released overnight.

TAXING THE BANKS

The unrivalled leader of his centre-left party, Fico says he plans to use tax hikes to maintain welfare and cut the budget deficit, and continue the outgoing cabinet's effort to protect the country's sovereign credit ratings.

The country of 5.4 million people, which has maintained more investor confidence than other periphery euro zone states, has budget deficit targets of 4.6 percent of gross domestic product this year and 3 percent in 2013.

Fico, who served one term as the central European country's prime minister in 2006-2010, has pledged to dump Dzurinda's flagship reform - a 19 percent flat income tax - and reel in more from the rich, banks and other firms.

His plans involve almost doubling a special tax on bank deposits to 0.7 percent, raising corporate tax to 22 percent, from 19 percent now, and raising income tax for people earning over 33,000 euros per year.

"We are against privatisations, we are for better legal protection for employees, we are for large public investments. This is our programme and we will strive to achieve it," Fico told reporters after the vote.

He has criticised labour reforms by the previous government that have made it easier to hire and fire workers, striking a chord among voters afraid of job insecurity in the euro zone's second-poorest country, where 13.7 percent are out of a job.

The minimum Slovak monthly salary is just 327 euros ($430), half of the minimum pay in crisis-hit Greece.

The election comes two years early, after an SDKU-led coalition government collapsed in acrimony last October when one of its junior members, the free-market SaS party, refused to back the expansion of the euro zone's EFSF bailout fund.

"GORILLA" SCANDAL

At the heart of the SDKU's likely electoral rout lies the leaking of a secret service file in December appearing to detail bugged conversations between politicians and businessmen in which they allegedly discuss kickbacks in return for the sale of public companies in the mid-2000s.

Details of the file, codenamed "Gorilla", have drawn tens of thousands of outraged Slovaks onto the streets in the past month in a rare display of public anger.

Dzurinda and other SDKU officials have strenuously denied corruption.

The "Gorilla" scandal has marred an otherwise successful track record for Dzurinda, a former prime minister who led Slovakia into NATO and the European Union and paved the way for euro adoption in 2009.