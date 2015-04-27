PRAGUE, April 27 Czech energy group EPH said on
Monday it wanted to see if it is possible to find a deal in the
interests of both Slovakia and Enel regarding the
Italian company's sale of a stake in Slovenske Elektrarne.
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico reiterated on Monday his
government would obstruct the planned sale of Enel's 66 percent
stake in utility Slovenske Elektrarne. The state holds the
remaining 34 percent of shares.
"EPH seeks to verify if it is possible to find a solution
that would be in the interests of Slovakia and ENEL and in which
EPH could play a meaningful role," the company said.
Besides EPH, another potential bidder, Czech electricity
company CEZ, said last week the dispute between the
Slovak state and Enel made a bid for the stake less likely,
while a Hungarian-led consortium said it was still interested.
Enel expects bids by May 9.
