PRAGUE, April 27 Czech energy group EPH said on Monday it wanted to see if it is possible to find a deal in the interests of both Slovakia and Enel regarding the Italian company's sale of a stake in Slovenske Elektrarne.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico reiterated on Monday his government would obstruct the planned sale of Enel's 66 percent stake in utility Slovenske Elektrarne. The state holds the remaining 34 percent of shares.

"EPH seeks to verify if it is possible to find a solution that would be in the interests of Slovakia and ENEL and in which EPH could play a meaningful role," the company said.

Besides EPH, another potential bidder, Czech electricity company CEZ, said last week the dispute between the Slovak state and Enel made a bid for the stake less likely, while a Hungarian-led consortium said it was still interested. Enel expects bids by May 9.

