* Plan to sell 66 percent in Slovak utility in the air
* Slovakia seeks bigger stake, assurances for nuclear plant
* Enel may sell part of its stake to government or third
investor
* DEALTALK on the planned sale
(Adds EPH still interested, CEZ saying considering options)
By Tatiana Jancarikova
BRATISLAVA, April 29 Slovakia will talk to Enel
about raising the government's stake in utility
Slovenske Elektrarne to a majority, pushing the Italian group to
change a plan to sell its entire 66 percent share to a private
investor.
The talks are the latest twist in a dispute between Slovakia
and the Italian owner of the country's largest utility, centered
on an unfinished nuclear power plant and the centre-left
government's drive to gain greater control over strategic
industries.
Enel has put the sale of its stake at the heart of a
divestment plan to cut debt and has been expecting binding bids
for the share by May 9.
A meeting between Prime Minister Robert Fico and Enel Chief
Executive Francesco Starace produced a range of other options,
most of which suggested Enel would stay in the firm in a
minority position for some time.
Enel agreed on Wednesday to hold talks with the government
over a future arrangement which could see the Italian firm
selling only part of its stake, possibly to Slovakia, and
staying on as a minority shareholder while the 4.6 billion euro
nuclear plant is completed over the next two years or so.
Fico said he wanted Enel to guarantee the nuclear plant's
completion, and therefore disagreed with its divestment. But if
it wanted to sell some shares, the government was interested in
raising its 34 percent stake to a majority.
"Our aim is to gain a majority in Slovenske Elektrarne, be
the majority owner, and at the same time have management
control," Fico said after meeting Starace.
Starace, in a separate news conference after what he called
"a good meeting", said Enel would seek a joint solution with the
government. The two will meet again in June.
"There are many possible solutions. One of them is the state
getting 51 percent and someone else buying the rest. A model
where there would be three shareholders - Enel, the state and
someone else, could also be a possible solution," Starace said.
He added the firm could try to sell the first tranche of its
shares this year, and keep the rest for the long term.
The possibility that Enel would stay on as a minority
shareholder while a smaller stake would be sold was in line with
what a source close to the dealings outlined as a likely
scenario prior to the meeting.
Four firms have declared an interest in the Slovenske stake:
Czech utility CEZ and energy investor EPH, Finnish
utility Fortum and a Hungarian group comprising MOL's
Slovak unit Slovnaft and Hungary's MVM Group.
EPH said it was still interested in some form of engagement
after the latest developments. The Hungarian group declined to
comment, but it had said earlier it would propose an offer that
would fit in with the government's preferences.
CEZ, which had earlier said the dispute made it less likely
it would bid, said on Wednesday it would now consider its
options. Starace said Enel would still look at bids next month.
(Additional reporting and writing by Jan Lopatka and Jason
Hovet in Prague; Editing by William Hardy and Keith Weir)