PRAGUE, July 23 Slovak police searched offices
of the country's main electricity producer Slovenske Elektrarne,
majority owned by Italy's Enel, to collect documents
in an investigation into what police said was a serious
mismanagement of assets.
Police and other officials did not say whether any charges
had been brought in the case, or if it involved any company
representatives.
Slovenske Elektrarne said it was cooperating with police.
Some of the documents sought may be related to the firm's
privatisation by a centre-right government nearly a decade ago,
said a spokeswoman for the economy ministry, which oversees the
government's minority stake in the firm.
Slovakia's government is currently headed by leftist prime
minister Robert Fico, who has been critical of the handling of
the privatisation.
"The Ministry of Economy ... was informed by the Presidium
of the Police Force of the Slovak Republic about police action
executed today, during which certain documents of the company
Slovenske Elektrarne were seized," spokeswoman Miriam Ziakova
said in an emailed statement.
She added "some documents may be from the period of
privatisation."
The police said the documents were connected to a criminal
investigation but declined to provide more details.
"At this moment, we can only confirm that since June 30 of
this year the police have carried out an investigation into an
especially serious crime of violating obligations in managing
third-party assets and a crime of misrepresenting financial and
commercial records," police spokesman Michal Slivka said.
Enel took a 66 percent stake in Slovenske Elektrarne in
2006, paying the Slovak state 839 million euros ($1.1 billion).
The stake was privatised under former Prime Minister Mikulas
Dzurinda's government.
"We are analysing the documents provided and are cooperating
with the police based on its requests," Slovenske Elektrarne
spokeswoman Jana Burdova said.
Enel did not give further comment.
Earlier this month, the Italian energy group began the sale
process of its Slovenske Elektrarne stake as part of a broader
asset disposal programme.
($1 = 0.7426 Euros)
