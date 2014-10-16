BRATISLAVA Oct 16 Slovak Economy Minister Pavol
Pavlis said he would seek to persuade the government to buy a
stake in Slovenske Elektrarne, the country's leading power
utility, from Italy's Enel to gain control and improve
energy security.
Such a sale is complicated, however, by the fact both sides
need to agree on a budget increase for a delayed nuclear power
plant project and to settle government claims for extra payments
for an old privatisation deal, Pavlis told Reuters in an
interview on Thursday.
Enel, Europe's most indebted utility, aims to sell more than
4 billion euros ($5.1 billion) of assets this year to slash its
debt and keep its investment-grade rating. The Italian company
said on Wednesday it expected binding bids for its 66 percent
stake in Slovenske by the end of November.
Potential bidders include Czech groups CEZ and
EPH. Enel has said a Chinese company was also interested, which
some media reports have identified as China National Nuclear
Corporation (CNNC).
Pavlis said that if the government decides to increase its
34 percent stake, it could go for Enel's entire holding or just
buy a smaller interest that would give it around half of the
company. It has held talks with CEZ as one of the potential
bidders, he said.
"I believe it is the right time today for the government to
hold if not 100, then 51 percent in Slovenske Elektrarne, for
the sake of energy security," Pavlis told Reuters in an
interview.
NUCLEAR PLANT RISKS
Analysts at have valued the firm at 3.6 billion to 3.8
billion euros including debt. But CEZ, one of the potential
buyers, has said that if the Mochovce nuclear project does not
get a government guarantee, the risks of the project could
exceed the value of the firm.
Pavlis said the government was not planning any guarantees
at present.
He said Enel had asked the government to agree to another
hike in the budget for building units 3 and 4 at Mochovce by
hundreds of millions from the current 3.8 billion euros.
He did not give a precise figure, saying it was a matter of
further talks and that the government would not approve the
request at the Slovenske Elektrarne general meeting on Friday.
"The negotiations are not easy," he said, adding that
changes in the construction schedule and large sums of money
were involved.
The latest commission date proposed by Enel for unit 3 is
November 2016, Pavlis said, versus a previous deadline of
end-2014. The government had reluctantly agreed to previous
budget increases, and Pavlis said an agreement on the latest
increase could be reached in the coming weeks.
But showing how uneasy relations with Enel have been, Pavlis
said the government had also asked the national audit office to
conduct an investigation into how effectively the Mochovce
budget has been spent to date.
He said the government has also been pursuing a claim that
Enel should pay it over 220 million euros in addition to the 840
million it paid for its stake in a 2006 privatisation. Pavlis
said he believed the demand should be resolved prior to the sale
of Enel's stake.
(1 US dollar = 0.7809 euro)
(editing by Jane Baird)