BRATISLAVA, June 22 Slovakia's parliament
approved on Friday the euro zone's permanent bailout scheme, the
European Stability Mechanism (ESM), a tool in the bloc's fight
against the debt crisis.
Slovakia joined Portugal, France, Greece, Slovenia and
Finland that have ratified the ESM, which requires 90 percent of
the capital base of the currency bloc to come into effect in
July as anticipated.
The ESM was meant to come into effect on July 1, but draft
conclusions seen by Reuters on Thursday for next week's summit
of EU leaders showed they now aim to make it operational on July
9 due to delays in the ratification process in several euro zone
countries, including the bloc's paymaster Germany.