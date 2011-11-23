BRATISLAVA Nov 23 Slovakia's gas pipeline
network operator Eustream plans to invest almost 400 million
euros ($539.8 million) over the next five years to upgrade the
national grid, it said on Wednesday.
The unit of Slovensky Plynarensky Priemysel(SPP), which is
run by Germany's E.On Ruhrgas and France's GDF Suez
, operates a pipeline carrying the vast majority of
Europe's gas supplies from Russia's Gazprom.
"The main goal is a resolute transition from old
technologies to modern and more ecological ones," Eustream said
in a statement.
"Innovation...will allow managing changes in transmission
volumes in a more flexible way," the company said.
The gas grid operator is working with neighbouring Hungary
on a 113-km gas link and said it was almost ready to begin
acquiring equipment for the project.
The interconnector is expected to improve liquidity in the
region and boost access to different suppliers. The
commissioning of the pipeline is scheduled for the end of 2014.
Eustream, which has a transmission system with annual
capacity of more than 90 billion cubic meters, transported 71.4
billion cubic meters of gas last year, equalling about 14
percent of the European Union's consumption.
($1 = 0.7410 euros)
