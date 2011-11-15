BRATISLAVA, Nov 15 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday.

Q3 GDP FLASH ESTIMATE

The Statistics Office will publish flash estimate of the economy growth in the third quarter, 0800 GMT. Analysts expected the heavily export-reliant economy to rise by 3.0 percent on the year in the July-September period and to edge up by 0.4 percent on the quarterly basis.

SAS ON STATE BUDGET

The liberal Freedom and Solidarity (SaS), party of the fallen centre-right government, will comment on the 2012 state budget draft, due in parliament in the weeks to come.

SLOVAK BOND AUCTION FLOPS AS CRISIS SAPS DEMAND

Slovakia scrapped a five-year floating-rate government bond auction on Monday after receiving next to no bids due to the deepening euro zone debt crisis, the Finance Ministry's debt agency said.

SAMSUNG NOT LEAVING SLOVAKIA

Samsung Electronics denied media information it plans to close its assembly plant in southern Slovak town of Galanta and move its operations to Romania.

SPAIN'S MAZEL EYES SLOVAKIA

Spain's Mazel Group, aircrafts' parts manufacturer for Boeing and Airbus, considers to invest around 1 billion euros in Slovakia. The economy ministry declined to comment, adding there were no official negotiations underway.

