BRATISLAVA, Nov 15 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Tuesday.
Q3 GDP FLASH ESTIMATE
The Statistics Office will publish flash estimate of the
economy growth in the third quarter, 0800 GMT. Analysts expected
the heavily export-reliant economy to rise by 3.0 percent on the
year in the July-September period and to edge up by 0.4 percent
on the quarterly basis.
SAS ON STATE BUDGET
The liberal Freedom and Solidarity (SaS), party of the
fallen centre-right government, will comment on the 2012 state
budget draft, due in parliament in the weeks to come.
SLOVAK BOND AUCTION FLOPS AS CRISIS SAPS DEMAND
Slovakia scrapped a five-year floating-rate government bond
auction on Monday after receiving next to no bids due to the
deepening euro zone debt crisis, the Finance Ministry's debt
agency said.
related news
======================== ECONOMIC DATA =====================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Slovak data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts........
====================== PRESS DIGEST ========================
SAMSUNG NOT LEAVING SLOVAKIA
Samsung Electronics denied media information it
plans to close its assembly plant in southern Slovak town of
Galanta and move its operations to Romania.
Sme, page 1
SPAIN'S MAZEL EYES SLOVAKIA
Spain's Mazel Group, aircrafts' parts manufacturer for
Boeing and Airbus, considers to invest around 1 billion euros in
Slovakia. The economy ministry declined to comment, adding there
were no official negotiations underway.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50
Other related news:
Slovak equities E.Europe equities
Slovak money Czech debt
Slovak Indicators Emerging forex
Eastern European All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 905 602 845
E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Bratislava newsroom)