BRATISLAVA, Nov 16 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday.

OCT EU-NORM INFLATION

The Statistics Office will publish October EU-norm inflation data, 0800 GMT. Analysts expected consumer prices to rise by 0.1 percent on the month, putting the annual inflation rate at 4.5 percent.

BUDGET DEBATE

Leaders of the fallen centre-right coalition will meet to debate changes to the 2012 state budget draft, reflecting latest economic growth forecasts.

Q3 PRELIMINARY GDP +2.9 PCT Y/Y, +0.7 PCT Q/Q

The Slovak economy expanded by a slightly lower-than-expected 2.9 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, a Statistics Office flash estimate showed on Tuesday.

SLOVAK CBANK: Q3 GROWTH BODES WELL FOR OUTLOOK

Slovakia's central bank said on Tuesday that faster-than-expected growth in the third quarter pointed to a more optimistic outlook for next year despite significant risks.

SLOVAK SMER PARTY LEADS POLL AHEAD OF MARCH ELECTION

Slovakia's leftist Smer party retained a wide lead in the latest opinion poll, attracting enough support to enable it to form a government on its own, a survey conducted by polling agency FOCUS ahead of a March election showed on Tuesday.

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS EYES EXPANSION IN SLOVAKIA

Samsung Electronics plans to invest 90 million euros ($123 million) into modernisation of its Slovak operations and preparation of production of new TV sets, the Slovak economy ministry said on Tuesday.

TOUGH BUDGET TALKS

Cooling of the euro zone economy, significantly slowing Slovak growth, combined with an early election set for March complicate preparation of the 2012 state budget draft as policy makers try to keep pace of fiscal consolidation on track.

Sme, page 1

SLOVNAFT'S PROFIT TICKS DOWN

Net profit of Slovak refinery Slovnaft, unit of Hungary's MOL, edged down to 25 million euros in the first nine months of 2011, compared with 26 million euro profit reported for the same period of 2010, due to oil prices and lower margins.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 15

