OCT EU-NORM INFLATION
The Statistics Office will publish October EU-norm inflation
data, 0800 GMT. Analysts expected consumer prices to rise by 0.1
percent on the month, putting the annual inflation rate at 4.5
percent.
BUDGET DEBATE
Leaders of the fallen centre-right coalition will meet to
debate changes to the 2012 state budget draft, reflecting latest
economic growth forecasts.
Q3 PRELIMINARY GDP +2.9 PCT Y/Y, +0.7 PCT Q/Q
The Slovak economy expanded by a slightly
lower-than-expected 2.9 percent year-on-year in the third
quarter, a Statistics Office flash estimate showed on Tuesday.
SLOVAK CBANK: Q3 GROWTH BODES WELL FOR OUTLOOK
Slovakia's central bank said on Tuesday that
faster-than-expected growth in the third quarter pointed to a
more optimistic outlook for next year despite significant risks.
SLOVAK SMER PARTY LEADS POLL AHEAD OF MARCH
ELECTION
Slovakia's leftist Smer party retained a wide lead
in the latest opinion poll, attracting enough support to enable
it to form a government on its own, a survey conducted by
polling agency FOCUS ahead of a March election showed on
Tuesday.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS EYES EXPANSION IN SLOVAKIA
Samsung Electronics plans to invest 90 million
euros ($123 million) into modernisation of its Slovak operations
and preparation of production of new TV sets, the Slovak economy
ministry said on Tuesday.
TOUGH BUDGET TALKS
Cooling of the euro zone economy, significantly slowing
Slovak growth, combined with an early election set for March
complicate preparation of the 2012 state budget draft as policy
makers try to keep pace of fiscal consolidation on track.
SLOVNAFT'S PROFIT TICKS DOWN
Net profit of Slovak refinery Slovnaft, unit of Hungary's
MOL, edged down to 25 million euros in the first nine
months of 2011, compared with 26 million euro profit reported
for the same period of 2010, due to oil prices and lower
margins.
