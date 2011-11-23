BRATISLAVA, Nov 23 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Wednesday.
FOREIGN INVESTMENTS
The government's agency for foreign investments in
cooperation with Slovak unit of Unicredit Bank will hold a
conference on inflow and outlook of FDI projects in Slovakia,
0800 GMT.
GOVERNMENT MEETING
The government will hold its weekly meeting, with no major
economic items on agenda, 0900 GMT.
PM MEETS DOCTORS' UNIONS
Prime Minister Iveta Radicova will meet doctors' unions in
the latest attempt aimed to end strike threatening functioning
of the health-care sector.
DEFENCE MINISTER SACKED OVER MEDIA WIRETAPPING
Slovak Prime Minister Iveta Radicova sacked her defence
minister on Tuesday after revelations that the army
counterintelligence service had eavesdropped on journalists,
saying this was a violation of democratic principles and the
rule of law.
====================== PRESS DIGEST ========================
EUSTREAM TO INVEST EUR 400 MLN INTO NETWORK UPGRADE
Eustream, unit of gas utility Slovensky Plynarensky
Priemysel (SPP) run by E.On Ruhrgas and Gaz de France plans to
invest 400 million euro in the coming five years into
modernisation of its pipeline network to boost business volumes.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 14
GAS PRICES HIKE REQUEST
The country's utility Slovensky Plynarensky Priemysel (SPP),
run by E.On Ruhrgas and Gaz de France, was asked by the state
energy regulator to submit additional data to reason its request
to increase regulated gas prices for households by 23 percent
next year.
Sme, page 1
ENERGO CS EYES 30 MLN EURO SLOVAK POWER PLANT
Czech Energo CS wants invest 30 million euros to build a 30
MW power plant in Slovakia.
Sme, page 8
SULIK SAYS WIRETAPPING SCANDAL ATTACK ON SAS
Richard Sulik, head of ex-coalition liberal Freedom and
Solidarity (SaS) party, said wiretapping of journalist by the
military counterintelligence, which led to sacking of the
minister nominated by SaS, was a political attack on the party.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
PENSION FUNDS WITH 4.5 BLN EURO IN PORTFOLIOS
The country's private pension funds had 4.5 billion euros in
their portfolios by November 18.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 4
LOAN TAKE-UP RISE PACE SLOWS
Growth pace in loans' take-up Slovakia dropped to 14 percent
in the third quarter of the year, compared with 28 percent seen
in the same period of 2010.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 5
