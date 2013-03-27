BRATISLAVA, March 27 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday.

U.S. STEEL PLANT

Slovakia's largest private employer, U.S. Steel Kosice, has agreed to stay in the country for at least five more years, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Tuesday, ending months of intensifying concern it would leave.

C.BANK'S NEW FORECASTS

Slovakia's central bank has cut its 2013 growth forecast almost in half to 0.7 percent, from a previous 1.3 percent, it said on Tuesday, adding that austerity and the euro zone debt crisis continued to pose risks to the economy.

CURRENT ACCOUNT

Slovakia's current account swung into a 51 million euro surplus in January from a revised 64 million euro deficit in December, the central bank said on Tuesday.

BUSINESS OUTLOOK

Only 11 percent of businesses view Slovakia's economic situation as good.

SME, page 3

