China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
BRATISLAVA, March 28 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday.
POLISH GAS LINK
Slovakia and Poland plan to sign a deal to build a gas pipeline connecting the two countries' networks in June, the two countries' prime ministers said on Wednesday.
OLYMPIC BID
Poland and Slovakia backed a joint bid to host the 2022 Winter Olympics on Wednesday hoping to win the first Games for the two central European countries.
SPP
Gas company SPP, in which Czech energy holding EPH bought a 49 percent stake, could lay off up to a third of its 990 workers, according to the newspaper's sources. An EPH spokesman said it was premature to talk about any staff reductions.
