BRATISLAVA, April 22 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday. SLOVNAFT DIVIDEND Slovak crude oil processing company Slovnaft, majority owned by Hungary's MOL, will pay a 41.3 million euro dividend from retained earnings, the company said. Story: Related news: UNEMPLOYMENT Labour and Social Affairs Minister Jan Richter to hold a news conference on March unemployment data (1300 GMT). Related news: =====================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ====================PRESS DIGEST============================ CARLOS SLIM KEEN ON SLOVAK TELECOM SHARE: Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim is interested in a 49 percent stake in the Slovak Telecom owned by the Slovak government, the web site reports, citing a well-informed source. The government has not decided yet whether it would sell its minority stake in Slovak Telecom which is majority-owned by Deutsche Telecom. hnonline.sk Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: jan.lopatka@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague newsroom)