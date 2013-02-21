BRATISLAVA, Feb 21 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday. BOND Slovakia sold more than planned of a new 10-year euro-denominated bond on Wednesday, with borrowing costs on the 1.75 billion euro ($2.34 billion) syndicated deal dropping to record lows. JOBLESS RATE Slovakia's jobless rate rose faster than expected to 14.80 percent in January, its highest since April 2004, from 14.44 percent in December, the country's labour office said on Wednesday. ======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================ INVESTMENT Slovakia has a good chance of receiving an unspecified investment from German utility RWE, a company official said. RWE is looking at four European cities, including Bratislava and Kosice.Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402 E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com