HP MOVES JOPBS TO ROMANIA: Hewlett-Packard will move
about 50 jobs from a Slovak service and support centre to
Romania due to lower wages there. The company said it was
turning the Slovak operation into one requiring high-skilled
employees and that its overall number of jobs in Slovakia has
been on the rise.
