BRATISLAVA, Aug 29 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday.

4G NETWORK AUCTION: The Telecommunication Office is accepting bids for an auction of 4G network mobile spectrum frequencies until October 7. Current market players Slovak Telekom, Orange and a unit of Telefonica Czech Republic have all participated in consultations ahead of the auction along with companies Towercom, Satro and Swan. Czech-based PPF Mobile Services is also interested. here that will allow the entry of a new operator into the market here Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.