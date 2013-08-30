BRATISLAVA, Aug 30 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Friday.
4G NETWORK AUCTION
The Slovak Telecom Office started accepting bids for mobile
spectrum frequencies that operators need to build
fourth-generation mobile broadband networks, it said on its web
site.
Story: Related news:
=========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Slovak data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts........
===============================================================
GAS FLOW: Brussels is pushing the Slovak government to
reverse the flow in the Druzhba pipeline from Germany to
Ukraine. The move would cut gas prices for Ukrainians, now
dependent on Russia, by a quarter.
Slovak Economy Minister Tomas Malatinsky expects
preparations of the deal to take 19 months.
here
GOVERNMENT MULLING GETTING STAKE IN SPP: The government
should deicide by Sept 30 whether it will buy a remaining 49
percent stake in gas utility SPP's unit responsible for
delivering natural gas to households.
here
AHOLD SELLING SLOVAK SHOPS: Dutch grocer Ahold is
mulling selling its 20 Hypernova and four Albert supermarkets in
Slovakia along with six filling stations, the web site reports,
citing two unnamed sources.
It added Ahold was in talks with Slovak investment group J&T
which is interested in the assets.
here
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50
Other related news:
Slovak equities E.Europe equities
Slovak money Czech debt
Slovak Indicators Emerging forex
Eastern European All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
E-mail: jan.lopatka@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)