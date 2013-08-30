BRATISLAVA, Aug 30 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Friday. 4G NETWORK AUCTION The Slovak Telecom Office started accepting bids for mobile spectrum frequencies that operators need to build fourth-generation mobile broadband networks, it said on its web site. Story: Related news: =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================= Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ =============================================================== GAS FLOW: Brussels is pushing the Slovak government to reverse the flow in the Druzhba pipeline from Germany to Ukraine. The move would cut gas prices for Ukrainians, now dependent on Russia, by a quarter. Slovak Economy Minister Tomas Malatinsky expects preparations of the deal to take 19 months. here GOVERNMENT MULLING GETTING STAKE IN SPP: The government should deicide by Sept 30 whether it will buy a remaining 49 percent stake in gas utility SPP's unit responsible for delivering natural gas to households. here AHOLD SELLING SLOVAK SHOPS: Dutch grocer Ahold is mulling selling its 20 Hypernova and four Albert supermarkets in Slovakia along with six filling stations, the web site reports, citing two unnamed sources. It added Ahold was in talks with Slovak investment group J&T which is interested in the assets. here Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: jan.lopatka@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)