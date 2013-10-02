BRATISLAVA, Oct 2 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday. BUDGET The Slovak central government budget deficit reached 1.98 billion euros ($2.68 billion) in January-September of 2013, below a 2.59 billion euro gap a year ago, the finance ministry said on Tuesday. Story: Related news: CEE POWER Day ahead power prices in central Europe fell on Tuesday due to forecasts for increased wind and solar production along with limited demand in the region ahead of a national holiday in Germany, traders said. Story: Related news: =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================= Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ =============================================================== TELEKOM The state selling its 49 percent stake in Slovak Telekom could bring 600-800 million euros to state coffers if it decided to sell. Deutsche Telekom, the 51 percent owner, has a right of first refusal that it wants to keep, the paper said. The two sides have had talks, according to a government document. here WAGES Dozens of nurses will camp out in the park in front of the government building until Friday in a protest for higher wages. here Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 0.7584 euros) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)