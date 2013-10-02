BRATISLAVA, Oct 2 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Wednesday.
BUDGET
The Slovak central government budget deficit reached 1.98
billion euros ($2.68 billion) in January-September of 2013,
below a 2.59 billion euro gap a year ago, the finance ministry
said on Tuesday.
CEE POWER
Day ahead power prices in central Europe fell on Tuesday due
to forecasts for increased wind and solar production along with
limited demand in the region ahead of a national holiday in
Germany, traders said.
TELEKOM
The state selling its 49 percent stake in Slovak Telekom
could bring 600-800 million euros to state coffers if it decided
to sell. Deutsche Telekom, the 51 percent owner, has
a right of first refusal that it wants to keep, the paper said.
The two sides have had talks, according to a government
document.
WAGES
Dozens of nurses will camp out in the park in front of the
government building until Friday in a protest for higher wages.
