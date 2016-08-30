BRATISLAVA, Aug 30 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases.................. Summary of economic data and forecasts......... Recently released economic data................ Previous stories on Slovak data.......... **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/1C/events-overview =======================NEWS=================================== UNITED NATIONS: Former Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Guterres still leads the race to become the next United Nations Secretary-General after a third U.N. Security Council secret ballot on Monday, diplomats said. Slovakia's Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak jumped to second spot with nine encourage, five discourage and one no opinion. Story: Related stories: ==================PRESS DIGEST================================== CAR PRODUCTION: Slovakia's three car plants -- run by Germany's Volkswagen, France's Peugeot Citroen and South Korea's Kia -- assembled 560,000 cars in the first half of the year and are on course to top 2015 output of 1,038,503 cars. SME, page 5 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Main currency report TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)