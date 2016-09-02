BRATISLAVA, Sept 2 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Friday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
BRATISLAVA - Informal meeting of EU foreign affairs
ministers.
EU-RUSSIA: Russian intelligence services are conducting "an
information war" in the Czech Republic, building a network of
puppet groups and propaganda agents that could be used to
destabilise the country, the BIS counterintelligence service
warned on Thursday.
RATING: Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Sberbank Slovensko
a.s.'s (SBSK) ratings.
CONSTRUCTION: Yit Oyj said it had started
construction of significant area project in Bratislava,
Slovakia. Value of first phase is about 13 million euros ($14.50
million).
