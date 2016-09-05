BRATISLAVA, Sept 5 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases.................. Summary of economic data and forecasts......... Recently released economic data................ Previous stories on Slovak data.......... **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/1C/events-overview =======================NEWS=================================== EU-TURKEY: European Union foreign ministers toned down their sometimes harsh views on Turkey as they gathered in Slovakia on Friday, although concerns about a crackdown following a failed coup were still running high. Story: Related stories: EU-UK: Britain is committed to European foreign and security cooperation even though it is preparing to leave the European Union, its foreign secretary, Boris Johnson, said on Friday as he arrived for talks with other EU ministers. Story: Related stories: BUDGET DEFICIT: The Slovak central government budget deficit reached 611.07 million euros ($683.12 million) at the end of August, narrower than a 1.08 billion euro gap posted a year ago, the finance ministry said on Friday. Story: Related stories: CONSTRUCTION: Strabag SE said it would build Slovak national football stadium in Bratislava worth 50 million euros ($55.98 million). Story: Related stories: ===================PRESS DIGEST================================= RETAIL: Ikea will launch an eshop in Slovakia as of 2017, the company said. SME, page 6 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Main currency report TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)